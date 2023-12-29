Mohan Bhagwat on two-day visit to Bengal from Saturday

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from December 30 during which he will meet noted personalities of the state.

Advertisment

According to RSS leaders, Bhagwat will arrive in Kolkata on Saturday.

"During the two-day visit, he will hold organisational meetings and also meet eminent personalities of the state, including All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, actor Victor Banerjee and former joint director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Upen Biswas," a senior RSS leader said.

Chaubey had joined the BJP and had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 assembly polls in the state.

Advertisment

Banerjee, an eminent actor, was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2022.

Biswas joined the Trinamool Congress after his retirement from the CBI and was minister of the Backward Class Welfare Department from 2011 to 2016. In 2021, he resigned from the TMC.

Bhagwat's visit ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is significant as the state BJP has pulled the stops to achieve its target of winning 35 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. PTI PNT ACD