Mohan Bhagwat to address RSS-linked organisation's education conference on Jul 27

Kochi, Jul 26 (PTI) The RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas on Saturday announced it will hold a national education conference, 'Gyan Sabha', here on July 27. The event will be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The formal inauguration of the conference will take place on Monday, the organisation said in a release.

Bhagwat will be present at the event that day, it added.

In a statement, the organisation claimed that an "education system rooted in Indian philosophy" would pave the way for "social reform and national progress." The remarks were made by Atul Kothari, National General Secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, on the second day of the organisation's national Chintan Baithak at Adi Shankara Nilayam, the headquarters of the Chinmaya International Foundation in Veliyanad, Piravom, near here.

Speaking on the significance of the 'Gyan Sabha', Kothari claimed that alongside material progress, "we are also facing very serious social, cultural, and environmental challenges." Addressing the baithak in the presence of Bhagwat, he pointed to the "decline in moral values", rising violence against women, and worsening environmental issues as signs of a deep societal crisis.

He urged education workers to seek solutions and undertake exemplary initiatives.

Kothari also claimed that the Gyan Sabha is being held against the backdrop of India emerging as the fourth-largest economic power in the world, having successfully reached the Moon’s South Pole and demonstrated its scientific and technological prowess.

The national Chintan Baithak was inaugurated by Bhagwat on Friday. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH