Mohan Bhagwat to attend workers' development camp in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will participate in a special training camp for workers during his three-day visit to Mathura beginning Thursday.

Bhagwat will take part in the ongoing 20-day 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg Pratham Camp' at the Deen Dayal Gau Vigyan Anusandhan Evam Prashikshan Kendra in Parkham, Farah, according to a release issued by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The camp is focused on skill development of 'pravasi' (migrant) RSS workers.

During his stay, the RSS chief will conduct sessions aimed at providing clarity on various ideological and organisational topics. He will also engage in doubt-clearing discussions with participants, the release stated.

The camp, which began on May 28, is being attended by 251 participants from different parts of the country. It is scheduled to conclude on June 18.

Last weekend Bhagwat was on a two-day visit to Kanpur after which he left for Patna on Monday.