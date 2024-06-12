Mohan Charan Majhi pays floral tributes to Odisha's icons ahead of swearing-in

Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) Odisha's CM designate Mohan Charan Majhi paid floral tributes at the statues of the state's icons in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday morning, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

Accompanied by deputy CM designates KV Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida, Majhi paid floral tributes at the statues Utkala Mani Gopabandhu Das at Gopabandhu Square, Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das outside Raj Bhavan, Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo at Power House Square, and Parala Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati and Ramachandra Mardaraj Deo at AG Square.

He also garlanded the statues of Fakir Mohan Senapati at Vani Vihar Square, Dharanidhar Bhuyan at Mayfair Square, Gangadhar Meher at Kalinga Hospital Square and Birsa Munda at Maitri Vihar.

Majhi, a four-term MLA, said work will begin within 100 days of the formation of the new government to fulfil the promises made in the BJP's manifesto.

Deputy CM Deo said, "The moment we take our oath, we will start working on the promises made to the people in our election manifesto. We had gone to the people seeking their blessing and they have been kind to give us the opportunity of coming to the government." On the way to garlanding the statue of the icons, Majhi stopped at the AG Square and met one Bijay Kumar Das, a class IV employee of the Transport Department, who was waiting on the roadside.

"He walked to me and asked whether I am good," Das said, adding that he could not believe that a leader would speak to a common man even after the elections.

"I told him that my salary goes into taking care of my family, and it is not sufficient to bear the expense of my children's studies," he said.

Following the meeting, Majhi said that after 24 years of rule by a party, the minimum requirement of the people should be fulfilled.

"But, here, people are struggling for a decent living," he said.

The BJP stormed to power, ending 24 years of rule of the BJD by securing 78 of 147 assembly seats.