Mohan Yadav named new Madhya Pradesh CM

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced that Mohan Yadav will become the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after he was elected as the legislative party leader in a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs in Bhopal.

Yadav was Higher Education Minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. He is an MLA from Ujjain South.

Rajesh Shukla and Jagdish Deora, former Finance Minister under Chouhan government, will become deputy chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh.

Narendra Singh Tomar will be speaker of Madhya Pradesh assembly.

The BJP has formed government for the fifth time in Madhya Pradesh in two decades. It earlier came to power in the state in 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2020.

Three central observers of the BJP, including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, were present in the meeting.

With Khattar’s appointment as central observer, it was speculated that Shivraj Shingh Chouhan would return as the next CM.

Like Chhattisgarh, MP will also have two deputy chief minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in MP following the November 17 polls, winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats.

The state BJP office was decked up with flowers and posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the slogan "MP ke Man Mein Modi, Desh Ke Man Mein Modi".