Mohan Yadav, Shivraj Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulate Team India for T20 World Cup win

Bhopal, Jun 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.

“The Indian cricket team has proved its superiority. With hard work and constant practice, it is easy to achieve big goals. That's what the Indian cricket team did,” Yadav said after Team India won the final against South Africa.

The captain of the Indian cricket team, the players and the selectors deserve laurels for this victory, he said.

"India is flying high in various fields. It is a moment of pride and happiness for all the citizens," he said.

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Chouhan termed India’s victory as "unforgettable".

"Every Indian is happy and proud of this historic victory. Many congratulations to all players of Team India," Chouhan posted on X.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a message on ‘X’ said, “This is the victory of 140 crore Indians! Our invincible boys not just made history, but lent a new kind of excellence to this beautiful game!” Madhya Pradesh BJP president and Khajuraho Lok Sabha member Vishnu Dutt Sharma also congratulated Team India and the people of the country for the "historic" victory.

Fans across the state burst crackers and showcased fireworks to celebrate the moment.