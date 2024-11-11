Mohan Yadav to pitch MP as investment destination during his visit to Germany and England

Gwalior, Nov 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Germany and England later this month to promote the central state as an attractive investment destination where a global investors summit is slated to be held next February.

Advertisment

He said industry conclaves will be held at the divisional headquarters at Narmadapuram in December and Shahdol in January 2025 before organising the world-level investors summit.

"I will visit Germany and England from November 23 to December 1. I will invite industrialists and pitch MP as an investment destination," Yadav told reporters, hinting at the scope for developing the IT sector in Gwalior as several professionals had to migrate looking for better opportunities. PTI ADU NSK