Mohandas Pai flays Indigo Airlines for 'poor' passenger treatment, AC issue on flight

Bengaluru: Former Infosys CFO T V Mohandas Pai criticised Indigo Airlines for its alleged poor treatment of passengers during a recent flight, claiming inadequate air conditioning.

In a post on the social media platform 'X' on December 29, Pai shared his experience aboard flight 6E 7407 in Bengaluru, saying, "Indigo treats its passengers badly. Sitting in 6E 7407 without AC on hot tarmac in Bengaluru. No way to treat passengers. Only after protest, staff used a tarmac generator for AC. Please change your protocol."

However, a source from Indigo Airlines told PTI that the aircraft involved was an ATR, a Franco-Italian model, where the air conditioning system only operates while the aircraft is in flight.

The source explained that on the ground, the AC doesn’t function because the aircraft's engines are not running at full power, and the hydraulic pressure required to run the air conditioning packs is unavailable. Additionally, the cooling fans in the system rely on the aircraft’s propeller, which is not spinning while parked.

Responding to Pai's post, Indigo Airlines assured him that his feedback would be shared with the relevant team for review.

"Sir, thank you for taking the time to meet our airport team. At Indigo, customer comfort is of utmost importance to us," the airline said.

"We assure you that your feedback is noted, and we will share it with the concerned team for necessary review. We appreciate your patience and understanding."