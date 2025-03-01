Mohandas Pai says city deserves good minister and infrastructure to realise 'Brand Bengaluru'

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Former Chief Finance Officer of Infosys, T V Mohandas Pai, on Saturday said Bengaluru deserves better infrastructure and a good minister to realise ‘Brand Bengaluru’.

Pai, who heads Aarin Capital, called on Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio.

Speaking to reporters later, he said he met Shivakumar and spoke to him regarding the infrastructure development of Bengaluru.

"I spoke to Shivakumar regarding Bengaluru. I want him to be a hero for Bengalurians, take Bengaluru forward and make it the best city in the country," he said.

According to him, the per capita income in Bengaluru is USD 15,000. Bengaluru is the richest city in India, and it is a global city, science city and a start-up city, he added.

"We need a good infrastructure, cleanliness, good footpaths and best public transport. We want the Metro rail to be completed at the earliest," the Padma Shri awardee said.

Pai said Shivakumar assured him that he would require six months to start improving the Bengaluru infrastructure.

To a question that the government does not take his comments in a positive way, and some of the ministers opposed his statements, Pai said, being a citizen of Karnataka, he criticised the government, but only some people take it in a positive way.

He said whenever he criticised the government, the chief ministers of that time such as H D Deve Gowda, H D Kumaraswamy, S M Krishna, Basavaraj Bommai and B S Yediyurappa would call him for discussion.

"Bengaluru is the only city in the country whenever we criticise the government in the morning, the government would call us in the afternoon and ask us things to be done." "This thing never happens in any city in the country except for Karnataka. If that is done elsewhere then people lay siege and intimidate the person. That does not happen here," Pai noted.

According to him, the politicians of Karnataka are good.

Pai dismissed the allegation of some ministers that he criticises the administration whenever there is Congress in power.

"It’s not true. They may say so but I was the one who went to the television studio complaining about corruption when Basavaraj Bommai was the chief minister. I also criticised Dharam Singh government," he said.

Regarding his disparaging remarks that damage the reputation of Bengaluru, Pai said, "Karnataka needs a good minister for Brand Bengaluru and certain works has to be done." The financial expert said that it hurts him when he see the condition of Bengaluru.

He said people from Europe and US call him and ask him what has happened to Bengaluru.

Pai gave the example of Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru which has offices of Fortune 500 companies where at least 10 lakh people work.

There are no roads in the world which have such companies as in ORR. That stretch of road has to be improved, he underlined.

The financial expert engaged in a verbal spat on ‘X’ with Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge for criticising the government.

"Minister @PriyankKharge is it too much to expect govt to keep our city clean, make it walkable, reduce corruption, improve public transport, remove potholes over last 2 years? I had gone on TV to talk about corruption in last govt.

Minister," Pai said on ‘X’.

"Please stop making excuses. I have constantly promoted Karnataka/Bengaluru for 30years+,more than you. You are in power ruling us. You are accountable. What have you done for last 2 years to improve city?” he added.

In retaliation, Kharge said on ‘X’, "Good for you, Mr. @TVMohandasPai. Your tone, tenor and stance are always quite clear whenever Congress is in power. Yes, we are accountable and we have never, and will never, shy away from our responsibility to build a thriving economic powerhouse that drives our nation forward. I hope that one day you will also advocate for the state’s rightful share from the Central Government." PTI GMS GMS KH