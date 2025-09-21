Mohit Chauhan, ex-HP CM flag off 'Namo Yuva Run' in Shimla against drug abuse

Shimla, Sep 21 (PTI) Playback singer Mohin Chauhan and former Himachal Prdaesh former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday flagged of the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Shimla, to raise awareness against drug abuse.

The rally is organised as part of programmes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth week.

"Nasha Mukti is of utmost importance for development and prosperity of the country. Every village, locality and individual should be part of this campaign, that aims at making Himachal a drug free state", Chauhan said and and expressed his gratitude to BJP's state unit for making him a part of the campaign.

"I had a long stint in playback singing and music and feel it is my responsibility to contribute to the state. I will always join such initiatives," he said.

Former chief minister and Leader of the opposition in Himachal Vidhan Sabha, Jai Ram Thakur underscored the need to actively involve the people in the campaign. He said that merely giving lectures and organising debates and declamation is not enough.

Every person including children must be a part of the campaign to spread awareness about the importance of a drug free state and country, he added. PTI BPL OZ OZ