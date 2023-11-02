Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about LS ethics panel proceedings: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday alleged that TMC MP Mahua Moitra tried to create a wrong narrative about the proceedings of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that is probing allegations of "gifts-for-query" against her.

Dubey's remark came hours after opposition members of the ethics panel stormed out of the meeting along with Moitra, accusing the committee's chairperson of asking the TMC leader personal and unethical questions.

Addressing a press conference here, Dubey said the committee was bound to question Moitra on the affidavit filed by businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

He also alleged that the opposition was perturbed by the fact that the panel is headed by an OBC member. "They were unable to digest the fact," Dubey said.

The BJP leader also claimed that "no power" can save Moitra after all the evidence provided by him and others against her to the ethics committee.

Moitra has been accused of asking questions, which were keyed in through her parliamentary account, at the behest of Hiranandani in return for bribes and favours from the Dubai-based scion of a well-known business family.