Moitra's remarks unpardonable, TMC should apologise: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "unpardonable" and her party should apologise.

Moitra sparked a political firestorm after allegedly saying that if Amit Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, "the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table." In a post on the social media platform 'X', Chief Minister Adityanath wrote in Hindi, "The unparliamentary and objectionable comment made by the Trinamool Congress MP on the Honourable Union Home and Co-operation Minister Shri Amit Shah is unpardonable and highly deplorable.

"This comment, which reveals the political malpractices of the Trinamool Congress, is an insult to every Indian who believes in democratic values. The Trinamool Congress should immediately apologise to the entire country for this indecent comment." Moitra allegedly made the remarks while speaking to reporters in West Bengal's Nadia district on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.

PTI, however, couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Moitra alleged that the Union government was shirking its responsibilities on border security.

"They are repeatedly talking about infiltrators; but the border of India is protected by five forces, and that is directly the Home Ministry's responsibility," she said.

The BJP has already filed a police complaint against Moitra in Krishnanagar, West Bengal, calling her comments "distasteful and hate remarks" and demanding to know if this is the official stance of the TMC. So far, the TMC has not officially responded to the controversy. PTI CDN RT RT