Moldova becomes member of International Solar Alliance: MEA

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Moldova has become the 107th member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The International Solar Alliance is a global initiative launched in 2015 by India and France at COP21 in Paris.

"Moldova becomes the 107th member of the International Solar Alliance. The Republic of Moldova handed over the @isolaralliance Instrument of Ratification, during the meeting of the Ambassador of Moldova to India, Mrs. Ana Taban @ana_taban, with P. S. Gangadhar @psgangadhar, JS (Economic Diplomacy) and Head of Depository, International Solar Alliance in New Delhi today," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

He also shared some photos in his post.

ISA's mission is to unlock investments in solar by 2030 while reducing the cost of the technology and its financing, the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had said in July.

It promotes the use of solar energy in agriculture, health, transport, and power generation sectors. ISA Member Countries are driving change by enacting policies and regulations, sharing best practices, agreeing on common standards, and mobilising investments, it said. PTI KND RHL RHL