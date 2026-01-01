Molestation accused out on bail, kin set victim's husband ablaze in Nanded; three persons arrested

Nanded, Jan 1 (PTI) A man was left severely injured after he was set on fire allegedly by a molestation case accused, who was out on bail at the time, and the latter's kin in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the early hours of December 29 in Bendri village in Naigaon tehsil here, he said.

"Santosh Madhavraoo Bendrikar was booked by Naigaon police for allegedly molesting a woman on December 22. He was held from Narsi area on December 28, and got bail soon after. On December 29, he and his kin confronted the woman's husband over why the couple had approached police," the official said.

"When the molestation victim's husband had gone to a tin shed near his house to give fodder to his buffaloes, accused Bendrikar, his father Madhav and his brother Shivkumar poured petrol on him and set him ablaze. The woman's husband is currently hospitalised with severe burn injuries in a hospital in Nanded city," the official added.

The main accused, his father and brother have been arrested, with a court remanding them in police custody on December 30, said Sub Inspector Gajanan Totewad.

Amid tension in the area, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shyam Panegaonkar visited the spot. PTI COR BNM