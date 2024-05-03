Molestation and abduction cases: Second notice served to H D Revanna, says HM Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday said a second notice has been served to JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna in connection with the cases of molestation and abduction registered against him.

Advertisment

H D Revanna is the son of former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

Revanna’s son and JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is also facing rape and molestation cases after a huge cache of explicit videos and photos allegedly involving him went viral. Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Hassan, which went to the polls on April 26.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said earlier a notice was served under section 41 A of CrPC to which Prajwal Revanna's advocate had sought seven days' time.

Advertisment

The Special Investigation Team, which was set up to investigate the sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna, has replied that it would not be possible to give them the time sought as there is no such provision, the minister said.

He added that H D Revanna who was also served the notice has sought 24 hours' time.

"As time cannot be given, procedurally a second notice has been issued (to MLA Revanna), because law says due opportunity has to be given. If they don't respond to the notice, action will be taken in accordance with law," the minister said.

Advertisment

Amid reports that the victims of MP Prajwal's alleged sexual abuse are not coming forward to record their statements, Parameshwara said, "We are trying to instill courage in them to come forward and give statements; the government will protect them. SIT has identified those in the video and is giving them courage... We expect more women to come and give statements." Underlining the gravity of the matter his department is dealing with, the minister said this was not like any other case.

“This is a sensitive case involving the lives of women and their families," he explained.

Stating that a lot of the information pertaining to the case cannot be shared in the public domain, Parameshwara said a second case has been registered.

Advertisment

“Measures were taken yesterday to ensure that the statement is recorded before the magistrate itself and the process is on and it will continue today too,” the minister said.

“No one should say the SIT pressurised them to give a statement, so straight away statement is being recorded before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC," Parameshwara said.

To a question on SIT raiding Prajwal's house, the minister said he was not aware of it but added that a look-out notice has been issued and all international airports have been alerted, as per the procedure, with photos of Prajwal who had left the country when the allegations against him became public knowledge.

Advertisment

"A letter has also been sent to the prime minister by the chief minister asking for Prajwal's diplomatic passport to be cancelled. Everything is going as per law with speed," the minister added.

Asked about allegations that one of the victims has allegedly been kidnapped by Revanna, Parameshwara said it is being inquired into to find out whether it is true or not. "In case such a thing has happened, action will be taken by the SIT," he said.

"Everything is coming out, one after another, and everything is being examined by the SIT. Some more women have to come and give statement,” he added.