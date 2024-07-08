Molestation case against Cochin University of Science and Technology syndicate member

Kochi, Jul 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against a syndicate member of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) for allegedly outraging the modesty of a female student, police said on Monday.

Police said the case was registered against P K Baby, syndicate member and also the student welfare director of CUSAT, based on a complaint lodged by a student that she was molested by him during a cultural festival.

An FIR was registered in this regard on July 6.

Police have invoked Sections 354, 354 A (1) (i) and 506 under the Indian Penal Code. PTI RRT RRT KH