Molestation case: Court gives Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife one month's time to reply to police closure report

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Saturday gave Aliya, the estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one month's time to reply to the police closure report in the molestation case filed by her against the actor and four members of his family.

In the last hearing on September 19, the court had issued a notice to Aliya, asking her to appear before it on October 7 after police filed the final report, giving a clean chit to Siddiqui, his mother Mehrunisa and brothers Faizuddin, Ayazuddin and Minazuddin.

Special judge Ritesh Sachdeva gave Aliya one month's time to file her response. The court fixed November 7 as the next date of hearing.

Government counsel Pradeep Balyan had earlier told PTI that police had given a clean chit to all five accused in the molestation case.

According to prosecution, Siddiqui's brother Minazuddin had allegedly molested a minor family member in 2012 while the others had supported him.

An FIR was registered in Mumbai on the basis of a complaint filed by Aliya and later shifted to Budhana police station here in 2020.