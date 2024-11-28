Molestation case registered against Karnataka Cong general secretary Gurappa Naidu

Bengaluru, Nov 28 (PTI) A case of molestation and criminal intimidation was registered against the Congress Karnataka unit general secretary Gurappa Naidu based on a complaint filed by a teacher, police said.

The 38-year-old complainant stated that she worked in BGS Bloomfield School in Bengaluru, where more than 75 women work. Naidu is the chairman of the school who "tormented her with his sexual advances", the woman alleged in her complaint. The crime occurred from March 1, 2021 to August 15, 2023, she alleged.

However, Gurappa Naidu dismissed the allegation terming it false and baseless.

Based on the teacher's complaint, the Channammanakere Achchukatte police station registered a case against him under section 354, 506, 509 504 of the IPC on November 26.

When contacted, Naidu dismissed the allegations saying that they were false and baseless. He also said that he would soon call a press conference on this issue. PTI GMS GMS ADB