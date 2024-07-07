Molestation complaint against cricket coach: Human rights panel seeks KCA's explanation

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 7 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Sunday registered a case on its own into the incident of alleged molestation of teenage cricket aspirants by a former coach of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

The Commission also sent a notice to the KCA seeking an explanation into the allegations raised by the girls and the circumstances that led to such reported incidents.

The panel intervened in the matter and registered a case on its own based on media reports in this regard, an official statement said.

The accused Manu had been a coach in the KCA for the past 10 years, it said, adding that he was already arrested and remanded under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.

Quoting the complaints, the Commission said he had taken the victim girls to Tenkasi in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and molested them.

Manu was also accused of taking nude photos of the victims, it said, adding that the accused had molested children who came for cricket training with great hope.

Noting that the victim girls and their parents were under great mental stress after the incidents, the Commission further said that the KCA maintained that they were unaware of the incidents.

After a victim had come up with a complaint, more girls approached the police with similar molestation allegations against the cricket coach, the statement added. PTI LGK KH