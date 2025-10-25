Molestation of Australian women cricketers has lowered image of India before world: TMC

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday claimed the molestation of two Australian women cricketers at Indore in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has lowered the image of India before the world.

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. One man was arrested for alleged involvement in the incident that occurred on the Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "Two Australian women cricketers were molested in an ICC-organised world cricket championship in BJP-ruled Indore. Mind, this happens during the double-engine government rule. It has lowered our heads before the entire world." "We heard one person has been arrested in connection with this shameful act. But we do not know if the real perpetrator has been identified. We want a fair probe and punishment of the guilty at the earliest," he said.

TMC spokesperson Sudip Raha in a post on X said, "Absolutely horrifying! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore! This is the reality of 'Beti Bachao' under BJP rule." "Before raising fingers upon Bengal, @BJP4India's zamindars must introspect, for it’s under their rule that India's daughters and guests are unsafe. They have dragged our nation's name through the mud before the entire world," Raha said.

The BJP had slammed the Mamata Banerjee regime repeatedly for "failing" to ensure safety of women citing the rape-murder of a woman medic at R G Kar Hospital in August 2024 and rape of another woman medical student in Durgapur earlier this month. Several party leaders and activists staged street protests against the incidents and posted on social media, flagging the law and order situation of West Bengal.

The two Australian women cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a café when a man on a motorcycle started following them.

He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off. The duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance. PTI SUS RG