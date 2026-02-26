Moment is painful, but new role carries big responsibility: Sunetra Pawar on election as NCP chief

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who was elected as the NCP president on Thursday, nearly a month after husband Ajit Pawar's death, said the party was her family, and taking over the new role was a painful moment for her but it also carried a great responsibility.

Pawar was unanimously elected as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a position previously held by Ajit Pawar, a popular leader in the state who was killed in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

Sunetra Pawar was elected to the post during the party's national executive committee meeting held here.

Addressing the party office-bearers and workers soon afterwards, she said the party would connect with all sections of society and ensure that no one is left behind.

"The NCP is my family and I will not leave any section of society behind. We will move ahead by taking everyone along," she said, adding that she would make sincere efforts to carry forward the party's ideology and strengthen its organisation across the state and beyond.

Calling the occasion both painful and a moment of great responsibility, Pawar said the party was yet to recover from the untimely demise of its beloved leader Ajit Pawar.

She said his passing had created a void that could never truly be filled and that she was deeply conscious of the expectations and responsibilities left behind.

"I have seen Ajitdada strive throughout his life for the development of Maharashtra. We will not let his dream remain unfulfilled...Together we will accomplish it," she said, her voice choking with emotion as she recalled his contribution.

Pawar said every party worker was like a national president in spirit and urged them to work towards regaining the party's national status.

She also stressed the need to expand the party base in urban areas and intensify organisational efforts.

Referring to government initiatives, such as the Ladki Bahin scheme, she said the party's responsibility did not end there and emphasised that farmers remained a crucial component of society.

She noted that Ajit Pawar had introduced artificial intelligence (AI) technology in agriculture, and added the party would continue to work in that direction.

She also spoke of carrying forward the ideological legacy of Sharadabai Pawar, veteran leader Sharad Pawar's mother, and said her focus henceforth would be the welfare of Maharashtra and the well-being of its people.

Party office-bearers and workers present on the occasion expressed support for her leadership.

NCP working president Praful Patel also announced that Parth Pawar would be the party's candidate for the election to the Rajya Sabha seat, which fell vacant after his mother Sunetra Pawar's resignation following Ajit Pawar's death.

Sunetra Pawar was elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha member from the NCP in June 2024 after her defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

Patel said 37 votes were required for the win and that the party had the support of 40 MLAs, expressing confidence that all of them would unanimously vote for Parth Pawar. PTI ND NP