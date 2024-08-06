Moment of immense pride for every Indian: Modi on Fiji's highest civilian award for Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated President Droupadi Murmu on being conferred with Fiji's highest civilian honour and said this is a moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian.

He said on X, "Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on being bestowed the highest civilian award of Fiji, Companion of the Order of Fiji. This is a moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian. It is also a recognition of Rashtrapati Ji's leadership as well as the historic people-to-people connect between India and Fiji." President Murmu was on Tuesday conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the country's highest civilian award, as she hailed the ties between the two countries and said India stands ready to partner with Fiji to build a stronger, resilient and more prosperous nation.

"President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu. This is the highest civilian award of Fiji," the President's Office said in a post on X. PTI KR AS AS