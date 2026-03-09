Moment of national pride: RS on India's T20 World Cup victory

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha on Monday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, saying it was a moment of national pride.

The House also wished the team continued success in the years to come. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan referred to India's stupendous victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, saying, "Yesterday was a moment of national pride, as the Indian cricket team won the prestigious ICC Men's T20 World Cup, defeating New Zealand cricket team in the final by a formidable margin at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad." He said the victory marks India’s third T20 World Cup triumph and, significantly, it is also a back-to-back title, with India having won the previous edition as well.

The achievement is even more historic as India has become the first host nation ever to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, making this accomplishment truly special for the country, the chairman said.

"The team’s outstanding performance throughout the tournament has brought immense joy and pride to millions of cricket lovers across the country.

"On behalf of this House, I extend our heartiest congratulations to the players, the support staff and all those associated with Indian cricket for this outstanding achievement. The House wishes them continued success in the years to come," Chairman Radhakrishnan said.