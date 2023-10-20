Moment of pride: Amit Shah on Gujarat village being recognised as 'Best Tourism Village'

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said it was a moment of great pride and joy that Dhordo, a village in Gujarat's Kutch, has been recognised as the 'Best Tourism Village' by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Advertisment

According to Union Ministry of Tourism, Dhordo has been honoured as the "Best Tourism Village" by the WTO, a United Nations agency working to promote tourism for sustainable development..

“It is a moment of great pride and joy that Dhordo, a village in Gujarat's Kutch, has been recognised as the 'Best Tourism Village' by UNWTO. Since his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM @narendramodi Ji has made tireless efforts to develop the area into a world-class tourism site.

“It is heartening to see that the structured efforts to provide the vicinity with accessible roads, water, and other facilities and promote its rich cultural heritage have finally borne fruit. This honour is a testament to our immense tourism potential,” Shah wrote on 'X'.

This accolade reflects the village's exemplary contribution to sustainable and responsible tourism, the tourism ministry said. PTI ACB MNK MNK MNK