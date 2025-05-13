Moment to rejoice, cherish fruits of hard work: Pradhan to CBSE class 10, 12 students

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday congratulated CBSE class 10 and 12 students on the announcement of board exam results.

"Heartiest congratulations to all my young friends and their parents, who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations. This is a moment to rejoice and cherish the fruits of hard work, dedication and perseverance. Wishing all the next-gen leaders a happy, healthy and bright future ahead," he wrote in a post on X.

The results for class 10 and 12 board exams were announced on Tuesday.

While over 93 per cent students cleared class 10 exams, the pass percentage in class 12 exams stood at 88.39 per cent.