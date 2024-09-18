'Momentous day for India': Himanta on Union cabinet nod to simultaneous polls recommendations

Guwahati, Sept 18 (PTI) Hailing the Union cabinet's decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that it was a momentous day for India.

He said the recommendations, once implemented, will simplify the electoral process, boost governance and strengthen democracy.

"A momentous day for India as the Union Cabinet headed by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, approved the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on #OneNationOneElection," he posted on X.

The high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the initial step, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days. PTI DG SOM