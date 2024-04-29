Monday blues: Stranded Mumbaikars slam Central Railway after derailment hits local train services

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Mumbaikars took to social media to vent out their frustration against the Central Railway after the derailment of a local train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) disrupted services on the Harbour Line for more than three hours on Monday.

Advertisment

According to the Central Railway, the second coach of a CSMT-bound train from Panvel derailed as it pulled into platform number 2 of the station.

Harbour Line passengers were allowed to travel via the Main Line till Kurla station, and the services were terminated at Wadala station before the traffic resumed after more than three hours in the afternoon.

Commuters were left stranded inside trains and at railway stations on the route in the hot weather.

Advertisment

In a post on 'X', a commuter, Shreya Tinkhede said, ''The longest I stood at one place in Mumbai is when a local stopped before Wadala station for over 20 mins." Passengers also claimed that local trains on the Harbour Line had halted for more than 30 to 45 minutes, and there was no announcement inside the trains regarding the delay, due to which some of them jumped onto the tracks.

"Vashi 01.17 local to Wadala reached Kurla after almost 1 hour, a mega block was taken only yesterday. It is said that there was a technical fault today. Passengers are suffering in the summer heat,'' one Yuvraj Patil posted on 'X'.

Another commuter, Sudha Shrimali, said, ''There was no clear news about the derailment, and I found out that the trains were running late only when I reached Seawoods station. When a train arrived after a long wait, it kept halting along the way, and I reached CSMT almost half an hour late.'' The Harbour Line is the worst of the three local train services in the city, said Manish Jha, a media person, who ran late by more than half an hour because of the derailment on the first day of the week.

Till evening, as many as 52 trains were cancelled, and 26 were short-terminated at Wadala on the Harbour Line till Monday evening, a railway official said. PTI ZA ARU