Monday mayhem: Mumbai's suburbs recorded over 100 mm rainfall in 12 hours, says IMD

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm rainfall in 12 hours on Monday, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs topping the chart with a 139.5 mm downpour, an official from the India Meteorological Department said.

Incessant heavy rains pounded the island city, its suburbs, and the neighbouring districts, with the IMD issuing a red alert forecasting heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai received 177 mm of rainfall in just six to eight hours on Monday.

As per the data shared by the IMD, Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall of 139.5 mm between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, followed by 129.1 mm in Santacruz, 128.5 mm in Juhu, and 125 mm in Chembur.

The western suburb of Bandra, where the Bandra-Kurla Complex business district is located, received 108.5 mm of rain during the same period, while Mahalaxmi recorded 45.5 mm.

In south Mumbai, Byculla logged 88.5 mm showers, while the Colaba observatory registered 55.4 mm, the IMD official added.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials earlier said the intensity of rain lessened after 2 pm, adding that areas like Dadar, Worli, Chembur, Sion, Juhu, Vikhroli, etc., received more than 150 millimetres between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm. PTI ND ARU NSK