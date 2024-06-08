Monetary dispute: Jamiat Ulama Hind office bearer killed in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A local functionary of the Jamiat Ulama Hind died after he was hit on the head with an iron rod on Saturday, police said.

It is suspected that Maulana Farooq, 65, the Jamiat Ulama Hind-Pratapgarh general secretary, was attacked over a monetary dispute, they said.

Farooq, who used to run a madrasa in Kadipur village, had given money Chandramani Tiwari to buy a piece of land. Tiwari, however, sold the plot to someone else, police said. On Saturday morning, when Farooq went to Tiwari's house in Sonpur village, he was attacked and hit with an iron rod on his head. Farooq died of a head injury, they said.

Police said the incident took place under the Jethwara police station's area. Senior officials are at the spot, they said and added that security has been tightened in the area. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB