Monetary dispute turns ugly, Hyderabad man bites off woman's finger

Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old man in Hyderabad allegedly bit off a woman’s finger during a heated argument over a monetary dispute, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on May 17 and the accused, an employee at a private firm, was arrested after a case was registered against him and his wife based on the complaint by the victim's daughter, they said.

The accused couple were tenants at the residence of the 45-year-old woman and her daughter, but had vacated the house in April, a police official at Madhura Nagar Police Station said.

The house owners were to pay an amount of Rs 30,000 to the couple as part of a chit business, police said.

They told the couple that they would deduct Rs 5,000 and pay them the remaining amount as one of their known persons, who had earlier stayed in their house had not paid rent, police said.

Following this couple went to the woman’s house. A scuffle broke out between them and during which the accused bit off the woman’s finger and a portion of it fell down, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital and after treatment she was told by the doctors that the part of the finger which was cut cannot be attached, they said.

After this the woman's daughter lodged a complaint against the couple and a case was registered against them following which the man was arrested and sent to jail, police said. PTI VVK NB NB