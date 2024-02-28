Monetary dispute turns violent in Delhi's Khayala area, 3 injured

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A dispute over money escalated into violence in west Delhi's Khayala locality early Wednesday, leaving three people injured in clashes during which locals pelted stones at police and set a vehicle on fire, police said.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. No arrests have been made so far.

The clashes between locals broke out near B-1 Chowk in Khayala. A monetary dispute led to a verbal spat that soon turned violent, a police official said. PTI ALK BM HIG BM HIG MIN MIN