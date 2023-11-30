Money allegedly extorted from Dalmia was embezzled from Ansals: 'Conman' tells court

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) In a surprising turn of events, a Delhi court was on Thursday told that Rs 6 crore reportedly extorted by alleged conman Sanjay Prakash Rai alias Sanjay Sherpuria from Dalmia Family Office Trust, in which Gaurav Dalmia is a trustee, was part of the money that was allegedly embezzled by Dalmia from the Ansals.

The submission was made by Rai’s lawyer during arguments on his bail application before Special Judge Sachin Gupta. The judge sought explanation from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on this point by December 8 when the court will further hear the matter.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the accused, submitted before the court that the ED itself was confused about the case.

Rana said that Rs 6 crore alleged proceeds of crime against Rai is part of money embezzled by Gaurav Dalmia from Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd. and Ansal Landmark Township Ltd. – for which the ED in Lucknow has been investigating since 2022.

"The Dalmia group has misappropriated Rs 53.14 crore from Ansals and transferred Rs 6 crore to YREF (Youth Rural Entrepreneur Foundation) – of which Rai was a signatory – as donation. Later the ED in Delhi alleged that the Rs 6 crore is extortion money. The ED itself is confused about the case," he told the court.

He questioned how there can be two separate cases for the same proceeds of crime.

The ED has alleged that Rai, who allegedly cheated several people by claiming to be close to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), senior bureaucrats and politicians, "duped" Gaurav Dalmia and his family to the tune of Rs 12 crore by instilling in him a fear of arrest in an ongoing investigation by the ED. Rs 6 crore from the total sum was received in the bank account of the YREF, of which Rai was a signatory, in January 2023 from Dalmia Family Office Trust, in which Dalmia is a trustee, the ED said.

Rai is alleged to have forged documents of the payment to conceal the true nature of transactions.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by Lucknow Police alleging that Rai projected himself as close to senior politicians and bureaucrats, and duped the general public of big sums of money. He has also claimed to be an influencer, a social worker and associated with the PMO.