Money extorted from builder by posing as civic officials; cops hunt for accused

Thane, May 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons here for allegedly extorting money from a builder by posing as civic officials and threatening action for `illegal construction', police said on Wednesday.

The accused are absconding.

As per the complainant, the accused posed as officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation and Lokayukta's office, and claimed that his construction project was illegal.

They allegedly demanded Rs 8 lakh from him, threatening that the building will be demolished and he will be booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act otherwise.

The Diva-based builder first paid them Rs 20,000 but approached the Mumbra police on Monday.

A First Information Report was registered against Prashant Kadam, Uday Bansode and Amit Patil under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 308(2) (extortion) and 204 (personating a public servant), the official said.

Police are trying to track down the accused, he added. PTI COR KRK