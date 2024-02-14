Money laundering case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC against HC order denying bail

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order which refused to grant him bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

The high court had on February 7 rejected the bail application of Singh, who has been re-elected to Rajya Sabha from Delhi, but directed the trial court to expedite the trial once begins.

The plea challenging the high court order has been filed through advocates Vivek Jain and Rajat Bhardwaj.

While delivering the verdict, the high court had said the issue of admissibility of the statement of approver, Dinesh Arora, cannot be tested at this stage of grant of bail and the same would be tested at the time of trial. In view of the material against Singh, including the statements of the approver and the witnesses, relief cannot be given at this stage, the court had stated.

Singh, arrested on October 4, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate, had sought bail before the high court on the ground that he has been in custody for over three months and no role has been attributed to him in the predicate offence involving corruption in formulation and execution of the city government's now-scrapped excise policy.

The probe agency had opposed his bail plea in the high court and contended that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi liquor "scam" pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

The ED had claimed in the high court that Singh is a key conspirator in the alleged scam and received Rs 2 crore proceeds of crime.