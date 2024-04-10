Advertisment
Delhi liquor scam: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC challenging Delhi HC order

NewsDrum Desk
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Monday, April 1, 2024.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging a high court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal's counsel Vivek Jain told PTI that they have filed the petition in the apex court challenging the high court's order.

In a blow to Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi High Court had on Tuesday upheld his arrest in the money laundering case, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

