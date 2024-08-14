Money laundering case: Court grants ED 7-day custody of Jaffer Sadiq's brother

Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI) A sessions court here on Wednesday granted the Enforcement Directorate seven day custody of Mohammed Saleem, brother of expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, in a money laundering case.

When Mohammed Saleem was produced before Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, she asked whether he had anything to say on the ED's petition seeking custody and later granted the agency seven day custody. The judge, after hearing Saleem's plea allowed his family members to meet him on August 15 from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Mohammed Saleem, who was arrested on August 12 evening by ED, was produced before sessions judge Alli the next day. The court remanded him to judicial custody till August 27 and the agency filed a petition seeking 15-day custody of Saleem, who was arrested for his involvement in laundering proceeds linked to the Jaffer Sadiq case.

The agency had termed Saleem's arrest as significant. In a press release on August 13, 2024, ED had said: "Mohammed Saleem has been arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 for his involvement in laundering proceeds linked to the Jaffer Sadiq case." According to the agency, investigation revealed that Saleem, in concert with Jaffer Sadiq, played a pivotal role in exporting and concealing pseudoephedrine and other narcotics.

Saleem, who is a director/partner in multiple firms and entities, used these channels to launder and layer the proceeds of crime.

"Findings reveal that Saleem has accumulated over Rs 8 crore in illicit cash deposits across multiple accounts under his control. Further analysis showed he is engaged in money laundering tactics, including using financial intermediaries and fictitious unsecured loans to obscure the origins of this cash. Saleem not only facilitated the transfer of drug trafficking proceeds into valuable real estate but also invested in high-end assets such as a Jaguar and other luxury vehicles. His amassed wealth, in stark contrast to his declared income, underscores the scale of his involvement in this criminal network." The ED opened a money laundering probe against Jaffer Sadiq, following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the international drug trafficking racket. PTI COR VGN ROH