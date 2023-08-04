Money laundering case: SC refuses to interfere with HC order granting bail to Preeti Chandra

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Preeti Chandra, wife of Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, in a money laundering case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud observed that Preeti Chandra has been in custody for over 620 days.

"Having due regard to the exercise of discretion, the high court has come to conclusion that the respondent (Preeti Chandra) should be released on bail, we are not interfering with the order under Article 136 of the Constitution…," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The apex court directed that she shall not leave the limits of the national capital region (NCR) and shall report to the investigation officer once every two weeks.

The top court passed the order on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the high court's June 14 order.

The apex court had on June 16 stayed the high court order and issued a notice to Preeti Chandra on the ED's plea challenging the bail.