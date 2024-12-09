Money laundering probe related to porn content case: Actor Gehana Vasisht questioned by ED

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Actor Gehana Vasisth was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for seven hours on Monday in connection with a money laundering probe related to a pornographic content case, sources said.

Vasisht appeared before ED officials at Ballard Estate this afternoon after she was summoned by the agency, they said.

She was allowed to go home after the questioning for seven hours, they added.

Businessman Raj Kundra was also summoned by the ED in the case, sources said. PTI DC BNM