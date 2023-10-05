Money power, freebies distribution would be on special radar, says CEC Rajiv Kumar on Telangana polls

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) The Election Commission is fully committed to delivering free, fair, transparent and inducement-free elections, Chief election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.

A 17-member team headed by the CEC is currently in the city to assess the poll preparedness in Telangana and, as part of that, Rajiv Kumar held meetings with various stakeholders such as political parties, state and central government officials and enforcement agencies.

Speaking at a press conference summarising the team's activities over the past three days, Rajiv Kumar said that a very loud and clear message has been given to enforcement agencies to act strictly against the use of money power during elections.

“Money power, freebies distribution would be on our special radar. If they (enforcement agencies) do not act we will make them act. As the time comes, we will assess and ensure that they act on all of this,” he told reporters adding that banks were asked to keep a watch on online cash transfers in this regard.

He said that during the interaction with political parties, they requested the Election Commission to ensure that elections in Telangana are inducement-free.

The total number of voters in Telangana is 3.17 crore, with men and women in equal numbers, he said.

"For the first time in Telangana, there would be a facility available for all our senior citizens aged 80 above to vote from the comfort of their home, if they so want," he said adding that, similarly, persons with disabilities -- those with more than 40 per cent or more disability -- can also vote from home.

The CEC, who made a presentation on various aspects of election preparedness, appealed to the voters in the state to exercise their franchise.

During an interaction, the political parties requested for enhancing voter participation in urban areas and ensuring the purity of the electoral rolls, he said.

He said the number of first time voters is 8.11 lakh, whereas the number of voters who are aged above 80 is 4.43 lakh of which 7,689 are centenarians.

Talking about the 'cVIGIL' mobile application which the public can use to report violations of the model code of conduct (MCC), he said any citizen can take a photo of anything wrong happening anywhere which is unethical from the point of view of elections.

If the citizen wants, he/she need not give his name and remain anonymous.

The voter helpline app would also come in handy for the public to check their names on the electoral rolls and to view polling booth details, among others.

To ensure an inducement-free election, a number of enforcement agencies, including state police, state excise department, Central GST and Customs, state GST, DRI, CISF, Income Tax department and a state-level bankers' committee would work in coordination with each other, rather than in silos.

Strict action should be taken against the use of money power during elections; inflow and distribution of liquor, cash, freebies and drugs should be stopped; and action should be taken against liquor kingpins, the CEC said listing the directions given to enforcement agencies.

Observing that strict vigil would be maintained on inter-state borders, the CEC said there are 148 checkposts, including 88 police checkposts. PTI SJR VVK GDK ANE