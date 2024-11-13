Mongolian national gets lost, rescued from UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh, Nov 13 (PTI) A Mongolian national who lost his way and ended up near the Antu station in this Uttar Pradesh district was rescued by local police and escorted to the Mongolian embassy in New Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

On November 6, officers from Antu police station found the 37-year-old man wandering near the station in a disorientated state, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said.

"He was unable to communicate in a language we understood. After considerable effort, we identified him as Khurelbataar Batsuri from Mongolia," Singh said.

After completing the necessary legal formalities, a team from the Antu police station accompanied Batsuri to the Mongolian embassy in New Delhi. PTI COR RAJ KIS ARD SZM