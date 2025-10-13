Mongolian President kicks off State visit to India, to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived here on Monday on a four-day State visit to India during which he will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shore up bilateral cooperation.

On arrival at the airport, he was received by Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

On October 11, the MEA had announced his official visit to India from October 13-16, and issued an advisory.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on President Ukhnaa in the evening. The EAM said, he was "confident" that his talks with PM Modi tomorrow will "chart a forward-looking course for the next decade of our friendship".

According to the advisory, the Mongolian President is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi and hold talks with him on Tuesday at the Hyderabad House.

Prior to the meeting, in the morning, President Ukhnaa will lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.

Jaishankar, in his post on X on Monday, also shared some pictures of his meeting with the visiting Mongolian leader.

"An honour to call on President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia as he begins his State visit to India. Appreciate his warm sentiments on advancing, as spiritual neighbours and Global South members, our strategic partnership. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will chart a forward-looking course for the next decade of our friendship," he said.

On Tuesday evening, he is scheduled to meet President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as per the advisory.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Union minister J P Nadda are also scheduled to separately call on him on Tuesday.

President Ukhnaa will depart from New Delhi on October 16, according to the advisory. PTI KND RHL