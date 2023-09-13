Monin holds ground-breaking ceremony of its manufacturing unit in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 13 (PTI) French gourmet flavourings company, Georges Monin SAS (MONIN) on Wednesday held the ground-breaking ceremony of its first Indian facility in Telangana, with an investment of Rs 300 crores. In the first phase, MONIN plans to construct a building over 2,00,000 sq ft that will house its Indian headquarters, research and development centre and a production unit, a release said here.

Set up on a 40-acre land in Guntapally village in Sangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, this unit is an important milestone for MONIN in its Indian journey, it said.

With this India Headquarters, Production and research and development facility in Guntapally, MONIN is bringing in an investment of Rs 300 crores to Telangana in first phase of the project.

This manufacturing facility will primarily cater to the India customer base and the neighbouring South Asia markets.

The unit will also provide employment to more than 100 people directly and indirectly in its first phase.

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao, who participated in the event, said, “With MONIN joining the long list of investors in the state, the food processing ecosystem of Telangana has gone a notch up. I humbly request MONIN to make Telangana its hub and hope they will not only invest Rs 300 crore but also expand more.” Olivier Monin, President and Chairman, Georges Monin SAS said, “India, over the last few years, has become a top-priority market and this has propelled us to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in India.” “This facility will help us in our expansion plans and also to achieve our goal of providing premium beverage solutions to our partners worldwide,” he said.

Monin India Managing Director, Germain Araud said, “One of the key reasons to set-up an R&D and manufacturing base in India is to cater to our key customers demand more efficiently with tailor-made preparations.

Further, local flavours can be first introduced in India before we take them to other MONIN entities thereby providing premium beverage solutions to all our partners worldwide.” PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH