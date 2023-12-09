Monitor implementation of dev projects on ground: Arunachal Governor to officials

Itanagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) has urged government officials to reach out to people, particularly the beneficiaries of Central and state government projects.

Participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Changlang district on Friday, the governor stressed that officials must reach out to those eligible beneficiaries, who are yet to avail benefits to get them registered.

He said that in the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra with a special focus on tribal communities.

He advised the people of the district to ensure that the villagers staying in remote areas can avail of benefits from central programmes and schemes, an official communique said here on Saturday.

In his maiden visit to the eastern district, Parnaik also reviewed the developmental progress of central and state government programmes being implemented.

The governor administered the Viksit Bharat Sankalp pledge to the people on the occasion, to make India a developed and self-reliant Nation by 2047, remove any trace of colonial mindset, celebrate the heritage, strengthen unity, respect those who protect the country and perform the duties of a citizen.

Parnaik expressed his concerns about the school dropout rate, drug addiction and in the execution of welfare schemes related to women and girl child.

He said that, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so concerned about welfare issues, the officials and government machinery must put in a concerted effort to implement the socio-economic programmes on the ground.

The governor was delighted to see the efforts being made by the self-help groups and NGOs to rehabilitate drug addicts in the district and said that such reformed youth need to be made 'anti-drug ambassador' at the state level and should help others to reform.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLA Phosum Khimhun, Director General of Police Anand Mohan, Deputy Commissioner S Mining and Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu were also present on the occasion, the communique added. PTI UPL RG