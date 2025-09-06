Monitor lizard at metro station: Floodwater pushes reptiles out of burrows in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) With floodwaters pushing wildlife out of their burrows and hiding spots, reptiles are increasingly turning up in unusual places across Delhi.

From metro stations and offices to residential colonies, the city has seen a steady rise in the number of distress calls to wildlife rescuers this monsoon.

On Friday, the staff at the Mayur Vihar-1 metro station spotted a monitor lizard inside the pantry area and contacted Wildlife SOS for assistance, according to a statement issued by the NGO.

A team from the NGO's Rapid Response Unit reached the spot, safely rescued the lizard and later, conducted a medical check-up of the reptile, before preparing it for release.

"Heavy rainfall and potential flooding force reptiles out of their natural homes, and they end up seeking dry corners in human spaces. Monitor lizards are harmless and vital to the ecosystem, but because of fear, people often mistake them for dangerous," said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS.

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary of the NGO, pointed out that reptiles like monitor lizards help control rodent and insect populations.

"They play an important ecological role but sadly, are misunderstood," she said.

Wildlife SOS officials said their helplines have been receiving daily reports of reptiles stranded in homes, offices and public spaces due to waterlogging. PTI NSM RC