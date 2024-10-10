Monitored wildlife populations plunge 73 pc in 50 years: WWF report

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Monitored wildlife populations have declined by an average of 73 per cent in just 50 years from 1970 to 2020, primarily due to habitat loss, climate change, and pollution, according to a new report by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The 'Living Planet Report' 2024 also revealed sharp declines in three species of vultures in India, with populations dropping dramatically between 1992 and 2022.

The white-rumped vulture population has declined by 67 per cent, the Indian vulture by 48 per cent, and the slender-billed vulture by 89 per cent.

Globally, the steepest decline is reported in freshwater ecosystems (85 per cent), followed by terrestrial ecosystems (69 per cent) and marine ecosystems (56 per cent).

Habitat loss and degradation, driven primarily by food systems, is the most commonly reported threat to wildlife populations worldwide, followed by overexploitation, invasive species, and disease, the report said.

In India, some wildlife populations have stabilized and shown recovery, largely due to proactive government initiatives, effective habitat management, robust scientific monitoring, and community engagement, along with public support.

India is home to the largest population of tigers globally. The All-India Tiger Estimation 2022 recorded at least 3,682 tigers, up from the 2,967 estimated in 2018.

The first Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) estimated 718 snow leopards across 70 per cent of their range.

The report said that ecological degradation, combined with climate change, increases the likelihood of reaching local and regional tipping points -- thresholds beyond which changes to ecosystems can have irreversible effects.

For example, rapid urban expansion in Chennai has led to 85 per cent decline in its wetland area. Vital services provided by these wetlands, such as water retention, groundwater recharge, and flood regulation, were drastically reduced, leaving the people of the southern city more vulnerable to droughts and flooding -- worsened by climate change, the WWF noted.

Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO of WWF-India, said: "The Living Planet Report 2024 highlights the interconnectedness of nature, climate, and human well-being. The choices and actions we make over the next five years will be crucial for the planet's future." While countries have agreed on global goals to halt and reverse nature loss (through the Global Biodiversity Framework) and cap global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (under the Paris Agreement), the WWF report says current national commitments fall short of what is required to meet the 2030 targets and avoid dangerous tipping points.

The report stressed the urgent need for collective efforts over the next five years to address climate change and biodiversity loss and to transform energy, food, and finance systems. PTI GVS RPA