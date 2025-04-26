Monitoring departure of Pakistani citizens across districts: UP administration

Prayagraj/Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) As India directed Pakistani citizens residing here to return to their homeland before April 27 in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, authorities in Uttar Pradesh are overseeing the departure of those on short-term visas, while monitoring the ones with long-term visas.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba said that four Pakistani nationals were on short-term visas in the Prayagraj district.

"One Pakistani woman left on Friday, while three Pakistani women will leave on Saturday," he said.

Gaba said that these individuals had come for a brief period, including one for medical treatment, and assured that the local intelligence unit (LIU) is closely monitoring the situation. Similarly, Muzaffarnagar authorities also said that there were four Pakistani nationals in the district, with Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Prajapati confirming the report of their departure. While two, including a woman, reportedly left on Thursday, the remaining two exited India on Friday.

However, there are still 26 Pakistani nationals in Muzaffarnagar, but they are on long-term visas. The officer said that they are monitoring these individuals and are verifying their presence at their registered addresses while awaiting further directives from the government.

He also noted that most long-term visa holders have applied for Indian nationality.