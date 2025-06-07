Monitoring street food strictly essential for public health: Karnataka Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Saturday urged both central and state food and drug authorities to closely monitor and regulate the standards of street and hotel foods.

Speaking at the World Food Safety Day programme organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) here, Patil highlighted the serious health risks posed by unhygienic and adulterated food.

"Children and the elderly are often the worst affected by low-quality food sold in public spaces. Strict enforcement by government agencies is essential to ensure safety," he said, addressing the gathering that included Union Health Minister J P Nadda and department secretary Punya Salila Srivastava.

Patil pointed out that vendors frequently use banned colours and chemicals to enhance the taste and appearance of food, which can lead to severe health complications, sometimes even proving fatal.

The minister, who holds Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood portfolios, encouraged youth and children to choose home-cooked meals over street food.

"Our ancestors have handed down healthy food habits. It's time we returned to those practices. Eating right is a sign of a progressive nation," he said.

On the occasion, the minister, along with Nadda, launched the 'Eat Right Activity Book' by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), aimed at raising awareness on food safety, hygiene, and nutrition among schoolchildren and communities.

He also flagged off 'Food Safety on Wheels', a mobile unit for training, testing and creating public awareness on healthy food practices.

The event concluded with the Institute Body (IB) and Governing Body (GB) meetings of NIMHANS, chaired by Nadda. MPs P C Mohan and Lehar Singh, and NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy were also present. PTI JR KH