Monkey bites naib tehsildar, PWD official, three others in MP's Dhar district

Dhar (MP), Mar 7 (PTI) A naib tehsildar and a Public Works Department (PWD) sub-divisional officer were among five persons bitten by a monkey in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place in Badnawar, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, he added.

"Naib tehsildar Sahdev More has been referred to a medical facility in Ratlam due to the nature of his injuries. The other four were treated at the Badnawar civil hospital. A forest department team managed to capture the monkey after a two-hour operation," the official informed.

It first attacked a man identified as Vijay and then attacked the naib tehsildar and the PWD SDO among others, Deputy Ranger Vikram Singh Ninama said.

"It was lured into a cage with bananas. It will be taken to a safe location for further action," Ninama added.