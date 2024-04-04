Monkey carcasses found in Telangana water tank, no health issues reported

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday said drinking water was being supplied to only nine houses from the water tank where carcasses of 20 monkeys were found a day ago, in Nalgonda district.

No health problems were reported so far by those residents of the Nandikonda town where the incident was reported, it said in a release.

The Nalgonda district Collector D Hari Chandana issued show cause notices to the municipal commissioner of Nandikonda and the executive engineer of irrigation department after the incident came to light, it said.

The Collector appointed district Additional Collector (local bodies) T Purnachander as the inquiry officer and asked him to submit a report.

The Additional Collector visited the residential locality and submitted a report after an inquiry today.

According to the report, water was being supplied only to nine houses from the concerned water tank. Forty nine people live in the nine houses.

Soon after the incident came to light yesterday, engineering officials found that water was not getting released from the tank, the release said.

Water supply was stopped immediately from the tank and the carcasses of the monkeys were removed besides disconnecting the tank's link to the pipeline of the 'Mission Bhageeratha' water supply scheme, the release said.

While no complaints have been reported so far, the district health officer reviewed the health condition of residents, it said.

Necessary medicines were kept ready to serve people and alternative arrangements for drinking water supply have been made to the nine homes, the release added.

Meanwhile, opposition BRS' Working President K T Rama Rao attacked the Congress government over the incident.

"What a shameful state of affairs in the Telangana Municipal department. Periodical cleaning & routine Maintenance which are standard protocols to be followed are being neglected," he said on social media platform X.

Governance has been in shambles because the Congress government prioritised politics over public health, he charged.

The monkeys are suspected to have died over the last few days, after they fell into it while trying to drink water, police said.

The water tank is an old structure, covered with tin sheets, which was slightly opened, police had said. PTI SJR VVK SJR SDP