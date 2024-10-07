Monkey dies after discarded cloth gets entangled around its neck in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 7 (PTI) The recent death of a monkey in Tandulwadi Ghat in Palghar district's Safale area highlights the danger rising from people discarding food and items like cloth in such forest patches, a functionary of an animal rescue NGO said on Monday.

The monkey picked up a blouse discarded along the road and died after it got entangled around its neck while it was playing in the trees, Prashant Mankar, a member of the Sarpamitra Safale Rescue Team, said.

"It didn't commit suicide as some people claimed. Animals don't end their lives in this manner. The problem is throwing food and other items by the road not only encourages dangerous interactions between animals and vehicles but also disrupts their natural foraging instincts. In the Tandulwadi Ghat incident, a piece cloth turned hazardous," he said. PTI COR BNM